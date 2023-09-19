comscore Black bear at Walt Disney World captured after search | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Black bear at Walt Disney World captured after search

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A performer dressed as a bear from the Country Bear Jamboree show entertains visitors from a deck at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in April 2022. A wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show, Monday, at Walt Disney World.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A performer dressed as a bear from the Country Bear Jamboree show entertains visitors from a deck at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in April 2022. A wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show, Monday, at Walt Disney World.

ORLANDO, Fla. >> It wasn’t an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.

The presence of the black bear in a tree in the Magic Kingdom delayed the opening of three lands Monday morning — Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland.

Staffers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were at the park, attempting to capture and relocate the bear, Disney World said in a statement. The bear was eventually captured Monday afternoon.

The bear was likely in search of food as it looked to pack on fat reserves for the winter, the wildlife commission said in a statement.

“In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear,” the wildlife commission said.

The wildlife commission estimates there are more than 4,000 black bears in Florida, with the most located in central Florida.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Americans released by Iran arrive home

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up