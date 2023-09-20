Tropical Storm Kenneth strengthens in East Pacific

Tropical Storm Kenneth strengthened slightly today in the East Pacific although it is expected to start weakening Thursday.

As of 5 a.m. today Kenneth was located 1,030 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, 2,105 miles east-southeast of Hilo and was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm was headed west-northwest near 10 mph.

Weather officials expect Kenneth to turn toward the northwest Thursday while also weakening.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from Kenneth’s center.