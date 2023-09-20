Letter: Military can’t be trusted on any of its promises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Francis Nakamoto pointed out the repeated lies that top Navy personnel perpetrated for decades about Red Hill (“Statement on Red Hill shows Navy’s deception,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 15). U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina demonstrates the same maintenance of lies over decades about the water quality there.

It would be surprising if there are not similar lies and misrepresentations throughout the entire armed services. That being the case, how can we trust any of their projections about success in the face of any upcoming wars? They say we are prepared, but are we really?

Richard Stancliff

Makiki

