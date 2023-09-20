comscore Letter: Military can’t be trusted on any of its promises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Military can’t be trusted on any of its promises

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Francis Nakamoto pointed out the repeated lies that top Navy personnel perpetrated for decades about Red Hill (“Statement on Red Hill shows Navy’s deception,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 15). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Booing has no place in local football stands

Scroll Up