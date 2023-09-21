Tropical Storm Kenneth weakens in East Pacific

Tropical Storm Kenneth weakened slightly this morning in the East Pacific as expected.

As of 5 a.m. Kenneth was located 1,090 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, 1,945 miles east of Hilo and was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm was headed northwest at 8 mph.

Weather officials expect Kenneth to turn toward the north-northwest and north at a slower forward speed later today and early Friday. Kenneth is expected to become a remnant low by Friday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from Kenneth’s center.