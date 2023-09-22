Man, 45, arrested in alleged assault of woman in Ala Moana area

Police arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 69-year-old woman early today in the Ala Moana area.
The assault occurred at about 3:30 a.m. today. Police were called, and officers found the suspect.
He was positively identified and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.
