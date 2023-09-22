comscore Woman, 29, arrested for alleged assault of police in Pearl City | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 29, arrested for alleged assault of police in Pearl City

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Police arrested a 29-year-old woman Thursday night after she allegedly assaulted and harassed two police officers in Pearl City.

A local business called police for help with a disorderly female, police said.

During their investigation, the woman allegedly assaulted and harassed the officers at 11:38 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and one count of harassment of a law enforcement officer.

The woman remains in custody pending investigation.

