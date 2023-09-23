Hawaii island police fatally shoot armed suspect after argument between brothers

Hawaii island police said officers shot and killed a 30-year old suspect this afternoon in Puna after the man fired at the officers who were chasing him following a domestic dispute the previous night.

According to a Hawaii island police report, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. Friday to a call reporting an argument between two brothers, one of whom was armed, at a home on 34th Avenue in the Orchidland Estates subdivision in Keaau.

The 30-year-old armed suspect fled on foot and officers issued an “all-points bulletin” for the man, who also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

At about 2:30 p.m. today, Big Island police received information about the suspect’s possible whereabouts on the “dead-end side” of 26th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau.

“When they arrived, the officers heard noises from inside the house and announced their presence, ordering the male to exit the house and surrender,” according to a Hawaii County police news release. “The suspect fled from the back of the house and ran into a heavily wooded vacant neighboring property on 27th Avenue.”

Officers chased the suspect and ordered him to stop but he “ignored officers’ commands and continued running through the woods,” police said.

“As four officers chased after him, the suspect turned and fired the handgun at the officers. Fearing their lives were in danger, the officers took cover in the brush and shouted commands for the suspect to surrender,” police said. “The suspect suddenly emerged from the brush and began firing at the officers again. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect.”

Police said the officers attempted to perform first-aid on the suspect but he died at the scene.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Hawaii island police said its Office of Professional Standards has opened a “critical incident review.”

The officers involved — a detective with 17 years on the police force, another detective with 11 years of service, and two patrol officers with five years and one year on the force — have been placed on administrative leave.

Police say anyone who witnessed the shooting should call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Detective Donovan Kohara at 808-326-4646, extension 238, or at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.