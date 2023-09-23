GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football hosts New Mexico State

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game below.

——

SCORE: New Mexico State 17, Hawaii 3, HALF

——

HALFTIME STATS

NMSU: Pavia 6-10, 116 yards, 2 TD, 10 carries, 85 yards.

UH: Schager 8-13, 46 yards; Johnson 6 carries, 29 yards.

Total yards: NMSU 257, UH 99.

———-

7:22 p.m.: Matthew Shipley misses a 52-yard field goal and it’s halftime with the Aggies ahead 17-3.

7:11 p.m.: Third-and-10 and NMSU draws up a perfect play with Pavia hitting Star Thomas out of the backfield for a wide-open 21 -yard TD. Eight plays, 71 yards on the drive. Hawaii’s Nalu Emerson forced a fumble on the drive but the Aggies recovered. Big momentum swing there as the Aggies go up two touchdowns. NMSU 17, HAW 3, 1:38, Q2.

6:58 p.m.: Jordan Johnson breaks off a nice run of 19 yards on the next play but UH stalls out from there. Matthew Shipley hits a 35-yard field goal and UH is on the board. NMSU 10, HAW 3, 5:27, Q2.

6:53 p.m.: NMSU is just destroying UH physically once again. Not much different from last year UNTIL THAT. Sauce Williams rips the ball out and grabs it and takes it back into NMSU territory. Huge game-changing play there. Maybe that can spark the Warriors.

6:48 p.m.: Jordan Vincent sacks Schager on third down and UH will punt. Hawaii’s offense hasn’t done anything so far.

6:44 p.m.: Aggies get the first down to start the second quarter but are stopped after that. Ethan Albertson kicks a 35-yard field goal and NMSU gets three points after a 14-play, 52-yard drive that took up more than eight minutes. NMSU 10, HAW 0, 12:06, Q2.

6:38 p.m.: First quarter ends with NMSU facing a third-and-1 at the UH 27. Aggies held the ball for 9:57 in the first quarter and has a 116-30 edge in total yards.

6:30 p.m.: Hawaii goes three-and-out as Jalen Walthall catches a flip from Schager but maybe ran a tad backwards and is short of the marker by less than a yard. Ball at the 29 and UH doesn’t even think about it and sends the punt team out there. Some happy feet back there at QB as Schager isn’t waiting long to take off. Looks a little rattled.

6:25 p.m.: Sophomore Monte Watkins breaks five tackles on a 39-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Diego Pavia. Those tackle attempts left a lot to be desired by UH. NMSU 7, HAW 0, 7:17, Q1.

6:14 p.m.: Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager completes his first three passes for 15 yards but is pressured on third down and is well short of the marker on a scramble. UH punts from near midfield.

6:10 p.m.: Welcome back, Cam Stone. Beautifull pass breakup on third down and NMSU goes three-and-out to start.

6:05 p.m.: Hawaii wins the toss and will defer to the second half. Aggies will get the ball first.

———

In what head coach Timmy Chang referred to as a must-win game, the 1-3 University of Hawaii football team plays its last nonconference game of the regular season tonight hosting New Mexico State (2-2) at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

The Aggies are 2-2 entering the game after beating New Mexico, 27-17, last week. Hawaii’s only win is against FCS member UAlbany.

For our Star-Advertiser gameday preview, click here.

Live updates of the game are above.

--

More UH football coverage