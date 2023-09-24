Injured biker and hiker rescued from 2 separate Oahu trails

Honolulu firefighters today separately rescued an injured biker on the Makaha Valley Trail and an injured hiker on the Koko Head Crater Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 11:39 a.m. for an injured biker on the Makaha Valley Trail. HFD sent five units staffed with 13 personnel, with the first unit arriving 14 minutes later to begin the search on foot. Other units secured a landing zone nearby.

A male reportedly rode an electric bike on the trail for about 20 minutes. The male suffered a head injury after falling approximately 20 feet. Rescuers located the biker at 12:24 p.m., performed a medical assessment and provided basic life support treatment. The male was airlifted and transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services.

Shortly after, HFD received a 911 call at 12:26 p.m. for an injured hiker at Koko Head and sent five units staffed with 17 personnel, with the first unit arriving at 12:34 p.m. to begin the search on foot. Other units secured a landing zone nearby.

A 40-year-old woman was reportedly hiking on the trail with four others and suffered a medical injury, so she could not continue on her own. Rescuers arrived at 12:43 p.m., performed a medical assessment and provided basic life support treatment. She was airlifted to a nearby landing zone at 1:21 p.m. and transferred to the care of EMS.