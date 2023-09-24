comscore WATCH LIVE: The Hokule‘a arrives in San Francisco Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: The Hokule‘a arrives in San Francisco Bay

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:18 am
  • VIDEO COURTESY HOKUELE'A

    Watch the livestream video which is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

Editor’s Note: Watch the livestream above.

——

The Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokule‘a is arriving in San Francisco’s Aquatic Park Cove with a welcoming ceremony that was scheduled to kick off at 7 a.m. Hawaii time. The ceremony was delayed until they arrived shortly after 8 a.m. today.

Earlier this year, the crew embarked on a four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific. “Moananuiakea, a Voyage for Earth,” is a 43,000-nautical-mile, 47-month circumnavigation of the Pacific by the traditional Polynesian voyaging canoes Hokule‘a and Hikianalia. The crew of 400 will visit 36 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 Indigenous territories and 345 ports.

Hokule‘a and its crew will be escorted by the Coast Guard. They will be greeted by a flotilla of outrigger paddling canoes, a San Francisco fire boat and various other water vessels.

The Hokule‘a’s arrival in the Bay Area is significant as it marks the first time in 28 years that the canoe has visited the area, according to a statement.

Watch the livestream video above.

Hawaii rallies over New Mexico State on Shipley's game-winning field goal

