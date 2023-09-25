Corrections: Sept. 25

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Lahaina Banyan Tree was planted in 1873 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Protestant missionaries arriving in Lahaina, which was started at the request of Queen Keopuolani. A Page A8 story Sunday said the tree was planted at the request of Queen Keopuolani.

>> Brother Noland’s “Celebrating 40 Years of Coconut Girl” show is scheduled for Ka Waiwai, 1110 University Ave., Saturday at 5 p.m. A Page D3 story Sunday included an incorrect day for the show.