Corrections: Sept. 25

>> The Lahaina Banyan Tree was planted in 1873 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Protestant missionaries arriving in Lahaina, which was started at the request of Queen Keopuolani. A Page A8 story Sunday said the tree was planted at the request of Queen Keopuolani.
>> Brother Noland’s “Celebrating 40 Years of Coconut Girl” show is scheduled for Ka Waiwai, 1110 University Ave., Saturday at 5 p.m. A Page D3 story Sunday included an incorrect day for the show.
