Police charge man who broke into car and used stolen credit cards

A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple offenses after he allegedly broke into a car in Waimanalo earlier this month and used credit and debit cards he stole from the car.

The car owner reported that his car had been broken into, then later discovered fraudulent charges on his credit and debit cards and reported it to police.

George Tiatia was captured on video surveillance allegedly using the stolen cards at 4:48 p.m. Sept. 6 in Kaneohe.

Police found and arrested him Monday at 2055 Kalia Road in Waikiki.

He was charged later Monday night on unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, four counts of fraudulent use of credit card, two counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, five counts of second- and third-degree ID theft, four counts of third-degree theft, and one count of fourth-degree theft.

His bail was set at $11,000.