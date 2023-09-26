comscore Police charge man who broke into car and used stolen credit cards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Police charge man who broke into car and used stolen credit cards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple offenses after he allegedly broke into a car in Waimanalo earlier this month and used credit and debit cards he stole from the car.

The car owner reported that his car had been broken into, then later discovered fraudulent charges on his credit and debit cards and reported it to police.

George Tiatia was captured on video surveillance allegedly using the stolen cards at 4:48 p.m. Sept. 6 in Kaneohe.

Police found and arrested him Monday at 2055 Kalia Road in Waikiki.

He was charged later Monday night on unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, four counts of fraudulent use of credit card, two counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, five counts of second- and third-degree ID theft, four counts of third-degree theft, and one count of fourth-degree theft.

His bail was set at $11,000.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
6 Lahaina residents, including 2 in their 30s, identified as latest victims

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up