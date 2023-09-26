Timeline announced for reopening Lahaina schools, temporary site for King Kamehameha III Elementary

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi today announced that Lahainaluna high, intermediate and elementary school students will return to campus shortly after fall break.

“We are announcing that we will reopen our Lahaina schools during fall break beginning with Lahainaluna School,” he said.

>> Oct. 6: Lahainaluna staff will report back for planning and workday without students.

>> Oct. 9 to 13: Fall break.

>> Oct. 16: Students will return to Lahainaluna High School.

>> Oct. 17: Intermediate students welcomed back to campus.

>> Oct. 18: Elementary students return to campus.

>> As reported by Star-Advertiser previously, King Kamehameha III Elementary School will be sharing a campus with Princess Nahienaena Elementary in the short term.

An approximately $5 million temporary school site for King Kamehameha III will be built with Federal Emergency Management Agency funds until a permanent location is found, Hayashi said.

The project will take about 95 days as the design is still in a development phase, according to Col. Jesse T. Curry, recovery field office commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The school may be temporary but will stand as a reminder that despite grief and loss, Lahaina’s children will have a space to continue to learn, to dream and to thrive,” Curry said.

Curry said officials are committed to using local contractors for the project.

“Our goal is to complete this as quickly as possible,” said Curry, adding that requirements will need to be met for critical utilities such as water, electricity and sewage.

A permanent location for the King Kamehameha III campus has yet to be determined. In responding to a reporter’s question about a timeline, Hayashi said it would be “premature” to discuss.

“The long-term solution will need to be up to the community and up to the county,” Gov. Josh Green said.

Hayashi said professional cleaning will be done for all interior and exterior spaces of the schools to remove any debris from the Aug. 8 fire, and finalize health and safety guidelines.

“We can confidently say it is safe for students and staff to return to all three campuses,” said Kenneth Fink, director of the state Department of Health.

The water and soil are safe, but residential ash that is disturbed may be a potential risk in affecting the air quality, Fink said.

EARLIER COVERAGE

Gov. Josh Green, Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi along with state and federal officials will provide updates on the reopening of Lahaina schools and plans for a temporary replacement school site for King Kamehameha III Elementary, which was damaged beyond repair.

Speakers include:

>> Kenneth Fink, director of the state Department of Health

>> Col. Jesse T. Curry, recovery field office commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

>> Bob Fenton, chief federal response coordinator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency

The livestream is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. today.