comscore 18-year-old man charged in connection with deadly Waianae shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

18-year-old man charged in connection with deadly Waianae shooting

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

An 18-year-old man, one of two men accused of shooting multiple people at the Waianae Boat Harbor early Saturday morning, was charged this afternoon with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors charged Jovan Lopez with one count of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony and one count of place to keep a pistol.

His bail was set at $2 million.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man received fatal gunshot wounds, and his body was found inside a car at the boat harbor. A 21-year-old woman also received gunshot wounds, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police initially classified as victims Lopez and a 19-year-old man, who was fatally shot, but through further investigation, homicide detectives determined they were actually suspects in the shooting.

Lopez had gone to the hospital right after the shootings in a private car and was in stable condition.

The two men were both part of the same group of people in the fight, and police said that the 19-year-old was shot by a member of his own group.

Police said the 19-year-old man reportedly shot and killed the 29-year-old man and injured the woman.

Lopez was arrested Monday in Maili.

It is unclear from police highlights who Lopez attempted to murder, and whether he may have been the one to kill his 19-year-old associate.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is not releasing the identities or any other information concerning the two men who died.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Nominees announced for Hawaii State Supreme Court vacancies

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up