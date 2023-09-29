Letter: More film studios here could help economy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bravo for the positive suggestions from Augie Tulba on Bill 59 (“Council’s Tulba seeks more film studios for Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 28). His bill not only would provide tax income on many levels, but create good-paying jobs for workers in the film and media industry without leaving the state.

Money generated could support jobs in Hawaii and the ripple effect could be a film school at the University of Hawaii and other film and television projects coming to Hawaii.

Bringing money to the islands in the form of this industry, when done fairly and legally, is timely: It can help Maui and all the islands in supporting a good source of income that will not just be a temporary fix.

Nohea Chang

Pauoa Valley

