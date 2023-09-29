Rainbow Wahine fall in 3 at the Beach

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team had a couple of nice streaks come to an end today against Long Beach State.

The Rainbow Wahine were outplayed late in each set in a 25-22, 26-24, 25-21 loss to the Beach at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

Hawaii had its 11-match winning streak against Long Beach State come to an end, with the Beach’s previous win in the series coming in 2016. It also was Long Beach State’s first sweep of Hawaii since 1997.

Hawaii (9-5, 2-1 Big West) had won four in a row overall, with all coming in three sets.

Amber Igiede led the Rainbow Wahine with 13 kills, while Riley Wagoner and reserve Paula Guersching each added six in a match with plenty of long rallies. Kate Lang, who was replaced early in the third set, finished with 30 assists.

The Rainbow Wahine hit .157 for the match, while the Beach hit .180.

Abby Karich had 13 kills and left-hander Natalie Glenn finished with 11 kills and three aces for Long Beach State (8-5, 1-2). Zayna Meyer dished out 32 assists.

Hawaii was within 21-20 in the first set, had a set point in the second and rallied to get within 20-19 in the third.

UH will conclude its road trip with a match Saturday against UC San Diego.