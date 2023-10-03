Man, 41, charged in Kalama Valley stabbings

A 41-year-old Honolulu man was charged in connection with the stabbing of three men at a Kalama Valley home Sunday night.

Matthew Smith was arrested by Honolulu police at Sandy Beach Park Monday morning.

Smith was charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree and three counts of attempted murder in the second degree.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, Smith allegedly used “a dangerous instrument and assaulted the homeowner and two roommates” in the 700 block of Ipuai Street in Kalama Valley.

Smith was renting a room in the home from the homeowner, who is 74 years old. The other two men are 37 and 46 years old.

Emergency Medical Services technicians administered “advanced life saving treatment” to the three men before they were taken to a hospital in serious condition.