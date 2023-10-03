Waianae-Castle football game canceled following threats

The football game between Castle High School and Waianae High School that had been scheduled for Friday has been canceled to “prioritize the safety and well-being of our students,” the principals of both schools have announced in a joint letter posted on the schools’ websites.

The announcement follows threats made in recent days toward both schools, although school and state officials have not confirmed who made the threats or released details about the content of the threats.

Castle High School was put on lockdown at around 3 p.m. Thursday for about 20 minutes.

On Friday, Waianae High School “received information about a potential threat,” Principal Ray Pikelny-Cook said in a letter to parents that was posted on the school’s website titled, “Parent Notification — Social Media Threat.”

In a letter dated Monday, Pikelny-Cook and Castle Principal Bernadette Tyrell said the decision to cancel the football game between the two schools “was jointly made by the administrations of both schools and was not made lightly. While we believe in the power of athletics to unite and inspire, we must prioritize the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families above all else.”