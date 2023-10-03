comscore Waianae-Castle football game canceled following threats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports Breaking | Top News

Waianae-Castle football game canceled following threats

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The football game between Castle High School and Waianae High School that had been scheduled for Friday has been canceled to “prioritize the safety and well-being of our students,” the principals of both schools have announced in a joint letter posted on the schools’ websites.

The announcement follows threats made in recent days toward both schools, although school and state officials have not confirmed who made the threats or released details about the content of the threats.

Castle High School was put on lockdown at around 3 p.m. Thursday for about 20 minutes.

On Friday, Waianae High School “received information about a potential threat,” Principal Ray Pikelny-Cook said in a letter to parents that was posted on the school’s website titled, “Parent Notification — Social Media Threat.”

In a letter dated Monday, Pikelny-Cook and Castle Principal Bernadette Tyrell said the decision to cancel the football game between the two schools “was jointly made by the administrations of both schools and was not made lightly. While we believe in the power of athletics to unite and inspire, we must prioritize the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families above all else.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Maui motorcyclist dies after solo crash in Wailuku
Next Story
Butler sworn in as 3rd Black female senator in U.S. history

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up