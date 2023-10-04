Hour-long grounding of flights at Honolulu airport now lifted

All flights in and out of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu that were temporarily grounded due to a medical emergency in the control tower about an hour ago have been lifted, state officials said.

The temporary grounding was in place starting at about 1 p.m. today, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, which received notice of it from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Normal operations have resumed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The FAA briefly paused flights while medical personnel attended to a control room employee,” according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grounding of interisland and mainland flights was lifted at about 2 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.