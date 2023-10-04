More than $17M awarded for mental health support for Maui

The federal government has awarded $17.3 million in funding to the Hawaii Department of Health to provide emergency behavioral health support in the aftermath of Maui’s devastating fires.

The funding comes from the Suicide Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, according to U.S. Sen Brian Schatz, and is four times the amount provided to Hawaii last year to support comprehensive community mental health services.

It will help provide mental health interventions for families, community organizations and schools; deliver culturally-informed substance use services; and help build Hawaii’s behavioral health workforce.

“The people of Maui have experienced so much loss, trauma, and grief, and addressing the mental health toll is just as important as dealing with the physical damage,” said Schatz in a statement. “This new funding will provide necessary resources to help those who need it in a timely and culturally-informed way.”