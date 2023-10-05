Hiker in his 20s airlifted after becoming ill

The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted a sick hiker today off the Waahila Ridge Trail in Honolulu.

The man in his 20s became ill and could not hike down on his own.

HFD got the 911 call at 1:24 p.m., and the first unit arrived on scene at 1:31 p.m. and established command, and prepared for air operations. A second unit secured a landing zone.

HFD personnel got to the hiker at 1:57 p.m., assessed his medical condition and provided basic life support.

He was taken by Air 1 to a nearby landing zone where Emergency Medical Services took over medical care at 2:21 p.m.

HFD provided these safety tips:

>>Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

>>Know your physical capabilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.