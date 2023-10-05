Maui police identify Lahaina victim, 80, as latest fire fatality

Maui police released the name today of a Lahaina resident as among the 98 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

Michael Mahnensmith, 80, of Lahaina, was identified after his family was notified.

Of the 98 confirmed fatalities, 93 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while one has been identified but their family has not been located or notified.

