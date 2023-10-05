Maui police identify Lahaina victim, 80, as latest fire fatality

Maui police released the name today of a Lahaina resident as among the 98 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.
Michael Mahnensmith, 80, of Lahaina, was identified after his family was notified.
Of the 98 confirmed fatalities, 93 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while one has been identified but their family has not been located or notified.
Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.