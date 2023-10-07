Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps UC Irvine

Senior middle Amber Igiede finished with a match-high 11 kills to lead the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 sweep of UC Irvine tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 6,603 watched Hawaii (12-5, 5-1 Big West) keep pace with the other top teams in the conference heading into a crucial road trip for its next three matches.

UH remained tied with Cal Poly in the standings, one back of undefeated league-leading UC Santa Barbara. Hawaii will play at the Gauchos and the Mustangs in back-to-back nights next weekend as part of a three-match road trip that ends at UC Davis next Tuesday.

Junior Paula Guersching added a match-high nine kills and sophomore Caylen Alexander chipped in eight against the Anteaters as Hawaii used its third different starting lineup in as many games.

Senior Kendra Ham, who had 11 digs, seven kills and two aces, started alongside freshman Tali Hakas for the first time this season.

Junior setter Kate Lang had a match-high 30 assists, 11 digs and three kills and Talia Edmonds finished with seven digs and five assists in two sets before Tayli Ikenaga came in as libero in the third set.

Junior libero Becca Sakoda, an ‘Iolani School alumna, served an ace and added a dig for UC Irvine (4-13, 2-4).