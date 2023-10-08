comscore Chiefs star Travis Kelce returns to game after ankle injury | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Chiefs star Travis Kelce returns to game after ankle injury

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS >> Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left the game with a right ankle injury in the second quarter at Minnesota on Sunday but returned to action after halftime.

Kelce caught a short pass in the right flat from Patrick Mahomes on second-and-1 when he turned up the field and lost his footing in an awkward fall for no gain. He jogged off with a noticeable hitch and spent several minutes trying to walk back and forth on the sideline, before limping into a tunnel for further examination.

CBS reported on the game broadcast that Kelce went for X-rays on his right foot. After watching the first possession of the third quarter from the sideline, Kelce was back in on the next drive.

The four-time All-Pro has had a wild few weeks. His rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift made headlines when she showed up for the last two Chiefs games, including on the road last week against the New York Jets.

Swift was not at the game in Minnesota. Kelce said this week he was “on top of the world” amid the Swift speculation but said he didn’t think the relationship was a distraction.

Kelce had five receptions for 22 yards in the first half. He missed the season opener against Detroit because of a hyperextended knee.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Box jellyfish spotted in Waikiki and Ala Moana Beach Park

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up