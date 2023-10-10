Maui police identify Lahaina resident, 57, as latest fire fatality

Maui police released the name today of one Lahaina resident as among the 98 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

The person was identified after her family were notified. They were Jeanne Eliason, 57, of Lahaina.

Of the 98 confirmed fatalities, 94 has been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while three have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.

