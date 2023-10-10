comscore Maui police identify Lahaina resident, 57, as latest fire fatality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Maui police identify Lahaina resident, 57, as latest fire fatality

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:37 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Maui police released the name today of one Lahaina resident as among the 98 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

The person was identified after her family were notified. They were Jeanne Eliason, 57, of Lahaina.

Of the 98 confirmed fatalities, 94 has been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while three have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.

Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Fraud trial: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up