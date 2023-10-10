A flavorful one-pan meal

This bright, tangy, one-pan meal comes together quickly and is packed with bright flavors — perfect for a summer evening. If you can’t find fresh corn, frozen will work in a pinch; just defrost it and pat it dry before throwing it into the skillet. You can also add a little more spice by leaving the ribs and seeds in the chile that goes into the dressing. Serve the shrimp and corn over rice or with a big green salad. Depending on what you serve this dish with, you may have a bit of dressing leftover, which can be saved for salad or drizzled over grilled meat or vegetables.

Skillet Shrimp and Corn With Lime Dressing

Ingredients:

• 1 pound large shrimp (preferably tail-on), peeled and deveined

• 2 teaspoons ground coriander

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1/4 cup fresh lime juice, plus 2 teaspoons lime zest, and 4 lime wedges (from 3 limes)

• 2 tablespoons thinly sliced mint, plus a few mint leaves for garnish

• 1 teaspoon honey

• 1 garlic clove, finely minced

• 1/2 Fresno chile, finely minced, seeds and ribs removed if desired

• 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 cups fresh corn kernels (from about 4 ears)

Directions:

Pat the shrimp dry, then toss with the coriander and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Let sit while you prepare the dressing.

Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, combine the lime juice, lime zest, mint, honey, garlic, chile, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 cup olive oil. Whisk until well combined and emulsified.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil, then add the shrimp in an even layer. Cook the shrimp until pink and just cooked through, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove the shrimp to a plate.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the corn to the pan. Season with salt and pepper, and cook the corn without stirring until it begins to brown on one side, about 2 minutes. Give the corn a stir and cook for another minute.

Add the shrimp back to the pan, along with 2 tablespoons of the dressing, and stir to coat everything in the dressing and to rewarm the shrimp.

Transfer to a serving platter, drizzle with more dressing, and garnish with more mint. Serve with lime wedges.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.