Woman, 57, dies after car crashes, falls from H-1 offramp

A 57-year-old woman died Wednesday night after the speeding vehicle she was driving hit a guardrail on an H-1 offramp near Honolulu airport and flipped over onto the street below, authorities said.

According to a Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division report, at about 10:10 p.m., the motorist was traveling east on the H-1 Freeway near the airport offramp at a high rate of speed, when she collided with the concrete guardrail. The vehicle went over the concrete guardrail and crashed onto Aolele Street.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Speed appears to be a factor in a crash but it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol also played a role, according to the HPD report. She was wearing a seat belt, police said.

This was Oahu’s 42nd traffic fatality this year, compared with 37 during the same time in 2022.