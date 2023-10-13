comscore MPD-FBI list of missing from Lahaina fire drops to 7 people | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
MPD-FBI list of missing from Lahaina fire drops to 7 people

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 am
The Maui Police Department today released an updated version of the MPD-FBI “credible list of unaccounted for/missing individuals” from the Aug. 8 wildfire with the names of 7 people, down from 10 a week ago.

Three of the people on last Friday’s missing list were publicly identified over the past week as being among the 98 confirmed fatalities.

The first FBI-MPD unaccounted for list on Aug. 24 had 388 names. Since then, Maui police Chief John Pelletier has said only those people who have a formal missing persons report filed with MPD will be included on the list.

Maui police also said today that of those 98 fatalities, 96 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin; one has been identified but their family has not been located or notified; and one has not been identified. No new identities were released today.

Today’s missing list was the eighth released since Aug. 24

Maui police says anyone with information that can help in finding unaccounted people should contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.

Today’s FBI-MPD list of seven missing people is below with a reference ID number.

Reference #, Name

27911 Artur Babkov

27903 Akili Shawn Bryant

27924 Lydia Coloma

27896 Paul Kaspryzycki

27899 Robert H. Owens

28837 Lee Rogo

27897 Elmer Lee Stevens

