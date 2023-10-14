GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team hosts San Diego State

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

San Diego State 17, Hawaii 14, HALF

6:30 p.m.: Hawaii gets the ball back and throws a bunch of deep balls. Schager gets crunched on a hail mary attempt and it’s halftime.

6:16 p.m.: We have a SCHAGER BOMB. Schager to McBride for 62 yards inside the 10. Schager to Alex Perry for an 8-yard TD and this game has changed. SDSU 17, HAW 14, 1:30, Q2.

6:14 p.m.: Mayden costs SDSU field position with a fumble on third down and UH holds as Browning misses a 55-yard FG. 2:59 left in first half.

6:07 p.m.: Hawaii forces a three-and-out and has all the momentum until Steven McBride drops the punt and it’s Aztecs ball.

5:59 p.m.: Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei in the game at running back and picks up a couple of first downs to try to get this offense going. Four carries for 24 yards and then Schager hits Nick Cenacle for a big gain into SDSU territory. Schager to Pofele Ashlock for a 17-yard TD and UH is on the board. Big drive there as UH goes 91 yards in 10 plays. SDSU 17, HAW 7, 7:49, Q2.

5:49 p.m.: DeShawn McCuin with a 70-yard pick-six. Schager stares down the receiver and makes a bad throw. SDSU 17, HAW 0, 12:25, Q2.

5:46 p.m.: Finally something good for UH as Peter Manuma comes up with a pick on defense to give UH the ball in Aztecs territory.

5:41 p.m.: SDSU QB Jalen Mayden converts a third-and-8 with a 12-yard pass to Shaw to end the first quarter. Ugly opening 15 minutes for the Warriors.

5:38 p.m.: Landon Sims gets Hawaii its first first down on a run. Fourth-and-2 on its 45 and UH calls its second timeout. Back from timeout and UH decides to punt.

5:32 p.m.: SDSU gets the first first down of the game on third-and-1 running the same play the Philadelphia Eagles have made famous on short-yardage plays. Mekhi Shaw with a 30-yard reception after he makes a defender miss and Lucky Sutton scores on a 1-yard TD run. SDSU 10, HAW 0, 4:16, Q1.

5:23 p.m.: Hawaii goes three-and-out and has 7 total yards.

5:19 p.m.: San Diego State goes three-and-out. Neither team with a first down after two drives apiece. Fun.

5:13 p.m.: UH quarterback Brayden Schager has a third-down pass tipped at the line of scrimmage by Daniel Okpoko and it’s another three-and-out.

5:08 p.m.: Hawaii holds and the Aztecs elect not to go for it on fourth-and-2. Jack Browning kicks a 22-yard field goal. SDSU 3, HAW 0, 12:12, Q1.

5:05 p.m.: Hawaii goes three-and-out on its opening drive and then has a punt blocked. Aztecs will take over on the UH 13.

San Diego State wins the toss and will defer. UH will receive the opening kickoff.

Receivers Jonah Panoke and Chuuky Hines, reserve defensive tackles Anthony Sagapolutele and Foi Shaw, and cornerback Virdel Edwards II are all expected to play in today’s nationally televised game against San Diego State at the Ching Complex. Head coach Timmy Chang also is hopeful slashback Tylan Hines — a triple threat as a running back, receiver and returner — will play extensively.

Edwards’ possible return gives flexibility to the secondary. Edwards, Caleb Brown, JoJo Forest and Devyn King can rotate at cornerback, enabling Cam Stone to play nickelback. Stone, who has recovered from an injury, also can be used as a kickoff returner. Wideout Steven McBride has cemented the punt returner’s job.

Both teams arrived at 2-4 records the hard way. The Warriors lost to Power Five schools Vanderbilt, Stanford and Oregon. After winning their first two games, the Aztecs lost to UCLA and Oregon State of the Pac-12, and two of the top Mountain West teams (Boise State and Air Force).

Kickoff is 5 p.m. Live updates will follow above.

