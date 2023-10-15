comscore Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder in Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 30, arrested for attempted murder in Ewa Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police arrested a woman, 30, on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder after allegedly attacking two women with “a dangerous instrument” in Ewa Beach Saturday afternoon.

The two unidentified women, ages 62 and 35, suffered injuries and were taken to the local hospital for treatment, according to a Honolulu police report.

The suspect was arrested at 2:47 p.m. and is in custody pending investigation. The suspect’s identity was not released as she has yet to be charged.

