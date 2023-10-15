Las Vegas Advisor: More resorts in Vegas bring back paid parking

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Wynn/Encore has brought back paid parking.

The good news is that the first four hours are free for everyone (most casinos offering an extended grace period limit it to locals only). Then the daily rate is $20, with valet parking for $40. Parking for hotel guests, poker players and higher players’ club tiers remains free.

This development comes on the heels of parking fees being installed at the neighboring Venetian/Palazzo resort, which likely helped motivate the Wynn decision, along with its proximity to the Sphere, where parking fees are as high as $125 (depending on the event).

Rounding out the negative parking news, one of the best downtown parking plays — three free hours at the Golden Gate for showing your players’ club card — has been reduced to two free hours.

LINQ experience: A “5D projection experience” has been announced for The LINQ. The attraction, called Dreambox 360, is a 5D theater, which employs seat and environmental special effects to simulate natural phenomena, such as wind, rain, snow, frost, lightning, thunder and the impact of explosions. Dreambox 360 is slated to open in early 2024.

Taco town: A study by Clever, a real estate data company, ranks Las Vegas the “No. 3 Taco City” in America. First was Austin; last was Cleveland. Las Vegas has 7.2 taco restaurants for every 100,000 residents. Another taco survey from Yelp puts Las Vegas’ Aroma Latin American Cocina at No. 1 in the country. Others from Vegas making the Yelp list were Yourway Breakfast and Lunch at No. 17, Bajamar Seafood & Tacos at No. 19, Chicali Tacos at No. 27 and Garden Grill at No. 41.

Question: How much are tickets for the Grand Prix race?

Answer:It’s a moving target that moves a lot based on yield-management models, each ticket-selling entity’s goals and current status, and the secondary market. However, when buying to sit in the Formula One grandstands, the current least expensive ticket is $2,000 for a three-day pass that includes food and drinks.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.