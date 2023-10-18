Police seeking female arson suspect for Kalihi blaze

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers seek the public’s help in identifying a female suspect wanted for second-degree arson in Kalihi.

Police said at about 1:10 a.m. last Friday, an unknown woman started a fire on the loading dock of the Ham Produce and Seafood business on Bannister Street in Kalihi.

Images captured by surveillance cameras show a woman with dark hair in a bun and dark eyes behind glasses lighting a large piece of paper on fire, and then placing it in a cardboard box.

She was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, carrying an orange bag, and was seen waving at the camera.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be reported at honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.