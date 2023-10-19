Kauai police seek help identifying body recovered in Kapaa

Kauai police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a body found Tuesday morning in waters off the Waikaea Canal, also known as the Lihi Boat Ramp, in Kapaa.

Police said an autopsy was completed, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

Officers responded Tuesday to a call for a possible body floating in waters off the boat ramp. The Kauai Fire Department retrieved the body from the water, which was transported to Wilcox Medical Center.

The person is unrecognizable due to the advanced stage of decomposition, according to the Kauai Police Department. However, the person had an elastic bandage wrap around their left wrist.

Anyone with information is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or submit a tip at cskauai.org or via the Crime Stoppers Kauai P3 Tips Mobile App.