Surfers help rescue New York visitor after jump from China Walls

A 24-year-old man from New York is in critical condition after jumping into waters at China Walls in Portlock.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday, Honolulu Ocean Safety said. The man reportedly hit his head after jumping from the rocky ledge into the ocean, and was then swept out by waves.

Surfers in the area quickly paddled to the man, kept him afloat and brought him to shore on surfboards until lifeguards and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived within minutes.

Paramedics began advanced life support and took the man to a hospital in critical condition.

The surf was said to be about 4 to 6 feet high.

“The Honolulu Emergency Services Department thanks the good Samaritans who rescued the man,” said EMS in a statement.

Officials have warned that waters at China Walls are dangerous for the inexperienced, and can be unpredictable even for the experienced. There is no lifeguard tower at the spot.