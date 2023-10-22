Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 4 – Sept. 8, 2023

|For The Week Of Sept. 4-8
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|4280 Salt Lake Blvd #J18
|9/6/23
|$555,000
|1418 Haloa Dr
|9/7/23
|$1,200,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1329 D Moanalualani Way #12D
|9/8/23
|$800,000
|1310 Maalahi St #Unit A
|9/8/23
|$1,500,000
|1128 Ala Napunani St #1502
|9/6/23
|$455,000
|3075 Ala Poha Pl #1401
|9/6/23
|$775,000
|Ala Moana
|629 Keeaumoku St #2201
|9/8/23
|$1,600,000
|1655 Makaloa St #1611
|9/6/23
|$360,500
|1650 Ala Moana Blvd #901
|9/8/23
|$949,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-1251 Kamaaha Ave #901
|9/7/23
|$708,000
|91-701 K Pohakupuna Rd
|9/8/23
|$1,100,000
|91-446 Papipi Dr
|9/8/23
|$900,000
|91-965 Hanakahi St
|9/7/23
|$650,000
|91-951 Waiapo Pl
|9/7/23
|$750,000
|92-1512 Aliinui Dr #1303
|9/7/23
|$759,000
|92-104 Waialii Pl #O-1206
|9/8/23
|$2,370,000
|91-1024 Mikohu St #23R
|9/8/23
|$485,000
|91-951 Pahuhu St
|9/6/23
|$835,000
|91-1197 Namahoe St
|9/7/23
|$1,015,000
|91-1020 C Hoomaka St #88
|9/8/23
|$665,000
|91-1010 Kaimalie St #S5
|9/7/23
|$699,000
|91-1594 Wahane St
|9/7/23
|$1,042,000
|91-1051 Kaileolea Dr #2B5
|9/8/23
|$667,000
|91-1025 Kaikoele St
|9/6/23
|$1,350,000
|91-1033 Kaiakua St
|9/5/23
|$1,400,000
|91-1068 Kaikohola St
|9/6/23
|$1,750,000
|91-1048 Kaihohonu St
|9/7/23
|$985,000
|91-1200 Keaunui Dr #502
|9/5/23
|$830,000
|91-1159 Kamakana St #720
|9/8/23
|$795,000
|91-1862 Makahehi Loop
|9/8/23
|$1,076,318
|91-1772 Kohanahana Loop
|9/5/2023
|$952,230
|91-1768 Kohanahana Loop
|9/5/2023
|$1,020,355
|91-1752 Kohanahana Loop
|9/5/2023
|$1,050,385
|91-1762 Kohanahana Loop
|9/8/2023
|$1,044,325
|Hawaii Kai
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8427
|9/5/23
|$819,900
|7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #3311
|9/5/23
|$850,000
|223 Nomilo St
|9/8/23
|$1,025,000
|235 Ainahou St
|9/6/23
|$1,450,000
|521 Hahaione St #2 3G
|9/8/23
|$509,000
|7411 Makaa Pl
|9/7/23
|$1,680,000
|Heeia
|46-034 Puulena St #713
|9/7/23
|$715,000
|Kahaluu
|47-016 Hui Iwa Pl #49A
|9/8/23
|$840,000
|47-726 D Kaalaea Rd
|9/6/23
|$1,098,000
|Kailua
|333 Aoloa St #310
|9/5/23
|$759,000
|1015 Aoloa Pl #411
|9/5/23
|$700,000
|1282 Onioni St
|9/8/23
|$945,000
|Kakaako
|555 S St #4001
|9/5/23
|$940,000
|545 Queen St #635
|9/8/23
|$575,000
|888 Kapiolani Blvd #3808
|9/8/23
|$1,250,000
|876 Curtis St #1602
|9/6/23
|$535,000
|987 Queen St #3502
|9/5/23
|$1,255,000
|1000 Auahi St #527
|9/5/23
|$575,000
|1000 Auahi St #2106
|9/7/23
|$933,000
|1000 Auahi St #3513
|9/7/23
|$1,050,700
|1000 Auahi St #3611
|9/8/23
|$886,350
|1000 Auahi St #3711
|9/8/23
|$888,250
|1000 Auahi St #4013
|9/8/23
|$1,165,650
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd #902
|9/6/23
|$780,000
|Kalihi Valley
|3285 Kalihi St
|9/6/23
|$650,000
|Kaneohe
|44-098 Ikeanani Dr #724
|9/5/23
|$589,000
|45-575 Paholei St
|9/6/23
|$379,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #4009
|9/8/23
|$750,000
|1118 Pua Ln #312
|9/7/23
|$320,000
|Lower Kalihi
|1728 Eluwene St
|9/6/23
|$1,286,000
|1121 Kamehameha Iv Rd
|9/5/23
|$870,000
|1260 Richard Ln #B106
|9/5/23
|$372,000
|Lower Manoa
|1320 Alexander St #104
|9/6/23
|$195,000
|Makaha
|84-680 Kili Dr #407
|9/5/23
|$226,000
|84-770 Kili Dr #1034
|9/5/23
|$200,000
|84-770 Kili Dr #1231
|9/6/23
|$205,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-738 Paala Loop
|9/8/23
|$786,016
|92-1125 Panana St #603
|9/8/23
|$770,000
|92-1175 Palahia St #F104
|9/5/23
|$552,000
|92-1353 Kikaha St
|9/8/23
|$995,000
|Makiki
|1221 Victoria St #1905
|9/7/23
|$280,000
|1032 Kinau St #601
|9/7/23
|$435,000
|1524 Pensacola St #113
|9/6/23
|$478,000
|1700 Makiki St #219
|9/8/23
|$187,900
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1211
|9/6/23
|$548,000
|1650 Piikoi St #401
|9/6/23
|$340,000
|Manoa Valley
|2830 Kaonawai Pl #4B
|9/5/23
|$980,000
|3063 Woolsey Pl
|9/5/23
|$700,000
|Mccully
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd #1317
|9/8/23
|$600,000
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd #3311
|9/6/23
|$715,000
|796 Isenberg St #6J
|9/8/23
|$410,000
|2202 Waiola St
|9/8/23
|$1,105,000
|2440 Date St #604
|9/8/23
|$405,000
|2450 Date St #10
|9/7/23
|$340,000
|2724 Kahoaloha Ln #606
|9/5/23
|$570,000
|2525 Date St #2804
|9/6/23
|$305,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-020 Waihonu St #C902
|9/7/23
|$379,000
|95-227 Waikalani Dr #A1002
|9/7/23
|$450,000
|95-680 Maiaku St
|9/7/23
|$900,000
|95-1515 Ainamakua Dr #45
|9/7/23
|$920,000
|95-209 Hoakea Pl
|9/7/23
|$1,320,000
|Mokuleia
|68-037 Apuhihi St #D
|9/7/23
|$759,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-545 Kulaaupuni St #87 545
|9/7/23
|$599,998
|87-118 Helelua St #D106
|9/8/23
|$200,000
|87-170 Manuliilii Pl
|9/7/23
|$490,000
|87-211 Maaloa St
|9/7/23
|$410,000
|87-1550 Farrington Hwy #J8
|9/6/23
|$370,000
|87-817 Helekula Way
|9/8/23
|$515,000
|87-1636 Wehiwehi St
|9/7/23
|$716,000
|Niu Valley
|688 Kaulana Pl
|9/8/23
|$3,000,000
|705 Kahiau Loop
|9/6/23
|$2,725,000
|Nuuanu
|1255 Nuuanu Ave #E2809
|9/5/23
|$375,000
|785 Kinau St #203
|9/8/23
|$295,000
|2640 Henry St
|9/8/23
|$965,000
|3066 Booth Rd #3066
|9/6/23
|$1,183,389
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|3138 Waialae Ave #619
|9/8/23
|$630,000
|1335 9th Ave
|9/5/23
|$1,750,000
|3805 Anuhea St
|9/8/23
|$1,250,000
|3904 Maunahilu Pl
|9/7/23
|$370,000
|1297 Kaluawaa St
|9/8/23
|$955,000
|2428 Waiomao Rd
|9/5/23
|$1,250,000
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy
|#3003B
|9/8/23
|$320,000
|2335 Ahamoa St
|9/8/23
|$1,050,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-703 Iho Pl #1202
|9/8/23
|$520,000
|98-711 Iho Pl #502
|9/7/23
|$520,000
|98-232 B Kaluamoi Pl
|9/8/23
|$590,000
|98-1212 Kuawa St
|9/7/23
|$1,050,000
|98-1223 Lupea St
|9/6/23
|$725,000
|98-402 Koauka Lp #2015
|9/7/23
|$460,000
|98-099 Uao Pl #3103
|9/5/23
|$450,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|1448 4 Hunakai St #128
|9/7/23
|$667,000
|4616 Aukai Ave
|9/6/23
|$3,900,000
|Waianae
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #A443
|9/5/23
|$250,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #2116
|9/6/23
|$560,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #325
|9/8/23
|$1,100,000
|1684 Ala Moana Blvd #953
|9/7/23
|$520,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1310
|9/6/23
|$230,000
|411 Hobron Ln #3209
|9/6/23
|$507,500
|343 Hobron Ln #3301
|9/7/23
|$703,500
|425 Ena Rd #401
|9/5/23
|$110,000
|1820 Kaioo Dr #A208
|9/6/23
|$660,000
|469 Ena Rd #2508
|9/7/23
|$610,000
|1645 Ala Wai Blvd #1004
|9/6/23
|$665,000
|1837 Kalakaua Ave #1901
|9/8/23
|$975,000
|1837 Kalakaua Ave #2901
|9/8/23
|$1,215,000
|440 Olohana St #2407
|9/5/23
|$610,000
|2139 Kuhio Ave #1510
|9/8/23
|$680,000
|364 Seaside Ave #2009
|9/8/23
|$560,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1112
|9/6/23
|$390,000
|445 Seaside Ave #1416
|9/7/23
|$325,000
|2463 Kuhio Ave #303
|9/8/23
|$222,600
|2463 Kuhio Ave #1208
|9/8/23
|$178,100
|229 Paoakalani Ave #2204
|9/8/23
|$640,000
|Waipahu
|94-245 Leowahine St #2028
|9/7/23
|$290,000
|94-1432 Waipahu St
|9/8/23
|$780,000
|94-162 Hulahe St
|9/6/23
|$970,000
|94-490 Holaniku St
|9/5/23
|$1,200,000
|94-1390 Polani St #27A
|9/7/23
|$431,000
|94-1075 Kepakepa St #D 8
|9/7/23
|$445,000
|Whitmore Village
|1142 Aheahe Ave
|9/8/23
|$860,000
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-509 Kapolei Kai St
|9/7/23
|$10,800,000
|Makiki
|1750 Kalakaua Ave #508
|9/8/23
|$295,000
|Waipahu
|Waipio Business Center #414
|9/8/23
|$865,000
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 4 – Sept. 8, 2023
