Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 4 – Sept. 8, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 8:39 pm
For The Week Of Sept. 4-8
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
4280 Salt Lake Blvd #J18 9/6/23 $555,000
1418 Haloa Dr 9/7/23 $1,200,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1329 D Moanalualani Way #12D 9/8/23 $800,000
1310 Maalahi St #Unit A 9/8/23 $1,500,000
1128 Ala Napunani St #1502 9/6/23 $455,000
3075 Ala Poha Pl #1401 9/6/23 $775,000
Ala Moana    
629 Keeaumoku St #2201 9/8/23 $1,600,000
1655 Makaloa St #1611 9/6/23 $360,500
1650 Ala Moana Blvd #901 9/8/23 $949,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-1251 Kamaaha Ave #901 9/7/23 $708,000
91-701 K Pohakupuna Rd 9/8/23 $1,100,000
91-446 Papipi Dr 9/8/23 $900,000
91-965 Hanakahi St 9/7/23 $650,000
91-951 Waiapo Pl 9/7/23 $750,000
92-1512 Aliinui Dr #1303 9/7/23 $759,000
92-104 Waialii Pl #O-1206 9/8/23 $2,370,000
91-1024 Mikohu St #23R 9/8/23 $485,000
91-951 Pahuhu St 9/6/23 $835,000
91-1197 Namahoe St 9/7/23 $1,015,000
91-1020 C Hoomaka St #88 9/8/23 $665,000
91-1010 Kaimalie St #S5 9/7/23 $699,000
91-1594 Wahane St 9/7/23 $1,042,000
91-1051 Kaileolea Dr #2B5 9/8/23 $667,000
91-1025 Kaikoele St 9/6/23 $1,350,000
91-1033 Kaiakua St 9/5/23 $1,400,000
91-1068 Kaikohola St 9/6/23 $1,750,000
91-1048 Kaihohonu St 9/7/23 $985,000
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #502 9/5/23 $830,000
91-1159 Kamakana St #720 9/8/23 $795,000
91-1862 Makahehi Loop 9/8/23 $1,076,318
91-1772 Kohanahana Loop 9/5/2023 $952,230
91-1768 Kohanahana Loop 9/5/2023 $1,020,355
91-1752 Kohanahana Loop 9/5/2023 $1,050,385
91-1762 Kohanahana Loop 9/8/2023 $1,044,325
Hawaii Kai    
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8427 9/5/23 $819,900
7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #3311 9/5/23 $850,000
223 Nomilo St 9/8/23 $1,025,000
235 Ainahou St 9/6/23 $1,450,000
521 Hahaione St #2 3G 9/8/23 $509,000
7411 Makaa Pl 9/7/23 $1,680,000
Heeia    
46-034 Puulena St #713 9/7/23 $715,000
Kahaluu    
47-016 Hui Iwa Pl #49A 9/8/23 $840,000
47-726 D Kaalaea Rd 9/6/23 $1,098,000
Kailua    
333 Aoloa St #310 9/5/23 $759,000
1015 Aoloa Pl #411 9/5/23 $700,000
1282 Onioni St 9/8/23 $945,000
Kakaako    
555 S St #4001 9/5/23 $940,000
545 Queen St #635 9/8/23 $575,000
888 Kapiolani Blvd #3808 9/8/23 $1,250,000
876 Curtis St #1602 9/6/23 $535,000
987 Queen St #3502 9/5/23 $1,255,000
1000 Auahi St #527 9/5/23 $575,000
1000 Auahi St #2106 9/7/23 $933,000
1000 Auahi St #3513 9/7/23 $1,050,700
1000 Auahi St #3611 9/8/23 $886,350
1000 Auahi St #3711 9/8/23 $888,250
1000 Auahi St #4013 9/8/23 $1,165,650
1009 Kapiolani Blvd #902 9/6/23 $780,000
Kalihi Valley    
3285 Kalihi St 9/6/23 $650,000
Kaneohe    
44-098 Ikeanani Dr #724 9/5/23 $589,000
45-575 Paholei St 9/6/23 $379,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #4009 9/8/23 $750,000
1118 Pua Ln #312 9/7/23 $320,000
Lower Kalihi    
1728 Eluwene St 9/6/23 $1,286,000
1121 Kamehameha Iv Rd 9/5/23 $870,000
1260 Richard Ln #B106 9/5/23 $372,000
Lower Manoa    
1320 Alexander St #104 9/6/23 $195,000
Makaha    
84-680 Kili Dr #407 9/5/23 $226,000
84-770 Kili Dr #1034 9/5/23 $200,000
84-770 Kili Dr #1231 9/6/23 $205,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-738 Paala Loop 9/8/23 $786,016
92-1125 Panana St #603 9/8/23 $770,000
92-1175 Palahia St #F104 9/5/23 $552,000
92-1353 Kikaha St 9/8/23 $995,000
Makiki    
1221 Victoria St #1905 9/7/23 $280,000
1032 Kinau St #601 9/7/23 $435,000
1524 Pensacola St #113 9/6/23 $478,000
1700 Makiki St #219 9/8/23 $187,900
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1211 9/6/23 $548,000
1650 Piikoi St #401 9/6/23 $340,000
Manoa Valley    
2830 Kaonawai Pl #4B 9/5/23 $980,000
3063 Woolsey Pl 9/5/23 $700,000
Mccully    
2333 Kapiolani Blvd #1317 9/8/23 $600,000
2333 Kapiolani Blvd #3311 9/6/23 $715,000
796 Isenberg St #6J 9/8/23 $410,000
2202 Waiola St 9/8/23 $1,105,000
2440 Date St #604 9/8/23 $405,000
2450 Date St #10 9/7/23 $340,000
2724 Kahoaloha Ln #606 9/5/23 $570,000
2525 Date St #2804 9/6/23 $305,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-020 Waihonu St #C902 9/7/23 $379,000
95-227 Waikalani Dr #A1002 9/7/23 $450,000
95-680 Maiaku St 9/7/23 $900,000
95-1515 Ainamakua Dr #45 9/7/23 $920,000
95-209 Hoakea Pl 9/7/23 $1,320,000
Mokuleia    
68-037 Apuhihi St #D 9/7/23 $759,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-545 Kulaaupuni St #87 545 9/7/23 $599,998
87-118 Helelua St #D106 9/8/23 $200,000
87-170 Manuliilii Pl 9/7/23 $490,000
87-211 Maaloa St 9/7/23 $410,000
87-1550 Farrington Hwy #J8 9/6/23 $370,000
87-817 Helekula Way 9/8/23 $515,000
87-1636 Wehiwehi St 9/7/23 $716,000
Niu Valley    
688 Kaulana Pl 9/8/23 $3,000,000
705 Kahiau Loop 9/6/23 $2,725,000
Nuuanu    
1255 Nuuanu Ave #E2809 9/5/23 $375,000
785 Kinau St #203 9/8/23 $295,000
2640 Henry St 9/8/23 $965,000
3066 Booth Rd #3066 9/6/23 $1,183,389
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
3138 Waialae Ave #619 9/8/23 $630,000
1335 9th Ave 9/5/23 $1,750,000
3805 Anuhea St 9/8/23 $1,250,000
3904 Maunahilu Pl 9/7/23 $370,000
1297 Kaluawaa St 9/8/23 $955,000
2428 Waiomao Rd 9/5/23 $1,250,000
Pearl City    
1060 Kamehameha Hwy
#3003B 9/8/23 $320,000
2335 Ahamoa St 9/8/23 $1,050,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-703 Iho Pl #1202 9/8/23 $520,000
98-711 Iho Pl #502 9/7/23 $520,000
98-232 B Kaluamoi Pl 9/8/23 $590,000
98-1212 Kuawa St 9/7/23 $1,050,000
98-1223 Lupea St 9/6/23 $725,000
98-402 Koauka Lp #2015 9/7/23 $460,000
98-099 Uao Pl #3103 9/5/23 $450,000
Waialae, Kahala    
1448 4 Hunakai St #128 9/7/23 $667,000
4616 Aukai Ave 9/6/23 $3,900,000
Waianae    
85-175 Farrington Hwy #A443 9/5/23 $250,000
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #2116 9/6/23 $560,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #325 9/8/23 $1,100,000
1684 Ala Moana Blvd #953 9/7/23 $520,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1310 9/6/23 $230,000
411 Hobron Ln #3209 9/6/23 $507,500
343 Hobron Ln #3301 9/7/23 $703,500
425 Ena Rd #401 9/5/23 $110,000
1820 Kaioo Dr #A208 9/6/23 $660,000
469 Ena Rd #2508 9/7/23 $610,000
1645 Ala Wai Blvd #1004 9/6/23 $665,000
1837 Kalakaua Ave #1901 9/8/23 $975,000
1837 Kalakaua Ave #2901 9/8/23 $1,215,000
440 Olohana St #2407 9/5/23 $610,000
2139 Kuhio Ave #1510 9/8/23 $680,000
364 Seaside Ave #2009 9/8/23 $560,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1112 9/6/23 $390,000
445 Seaside Ave #1416 9/7/23 $325,000
2463 Kuhio Ave #303 9/8/23 $222,600
2463 Kuhio Ave #1208 9/8/23 $178,100
229 Paoakalani Ave #2204 9/8/23 $640,000
Waipahu    
94-245 Leowahine St #2028 9/7/23 $290,000
94-1432 Waipahu St 9/8/23 $780,000
94-162 Hulahe St 9/6/23 $970,000
94-490 Holaniku St 9/5/23 $1,200,000
94-1390 Polani St #27A 9/7/23 $431,000
94-1075 Kepakepa St #D 8 9/7/23 $445,000
Whitmore Village    
1142 Aheahe Ave 9/8/23 $860,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-509 Kapolei Kai St 9/7/23 $10,800,000
Makiki    
1750 Kalakaua Ave #508 9/8/23 $295,000
Waipahu    
Waipio Business Center #414 9/8/23 $865,000
