Las Vegas Advisor: Casino above mall proposed for Vegas Strip

A proposal has been made to build a new casino on top of a mall at the center of the Las Vegas Strip.

A local developer wants to build the unnamed casino on top of the existing Fashion Show Mall, where it owns 80% of the “air rights” necessary to do so. Details are sketchy and timetables undisclosed, but permission to build would be contingent on clearance by the Federal Aviation Administration, which has yet to conduct the required aeronautical study. If it happens, it would be another Las Vegas first.

Silver Nugget closes: The Silver Nugget in North Las Vegas has closed. A message on its website says, “Due to electrical issues, the Silver Nugget Casino will be closed until further notice.” It’s not clear at this point what happened or if there really are plans to reopen.

Zippy’s opens: Lines were long for the opening of Zippy’s, the 57-year-old Hawaiian restaurant chain with 22 locations on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island, but none outside ­Hawaii until now. Wait times were more than two hours just to get through the doors at the 24/7 restaurant located at 7095 Badura Ave. in west Las Vegas.

Norm’s coming: Norm’s Diner has announced that it will open its first restaurant outside of southern California in Las Vegas. There are 22 Norm’s in the L.A. area, including the first that opened in 1949. The Las Vegas Norm’s is slated for 2024 and will stand at W. Charleston and Decatur boulevards in a converted former Applebee’s.

Question: Where are the Raiders bars in Las Vegas?

Answer: There are six designated “Raiders bars” in Las Vegas: Jackson’s Bar & Grill, Tommy Rocker’s, Pancho’s, PKWY Tavern (Dale Ave.), Stage Door Casino and Raiders Tavern & Grill (M Resort). Of course, just about any bar you go into that has access to the game feed will have it on.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.