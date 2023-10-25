comscore 2 jets collide on Houston runway; one took off without permission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 jets collide on Houston runway; one took off without permission

  • By Ken Miller / Associated Press
  • Oct. 25, 2023
  STEVE GONZALES/HOUSTON CHRONICLE VIA AP / 2017 People walk in William P. Hobby Airport in Houston. Flights have resumed at Houston's William P. Hobby Airport after two private jets clipped wings when they were moving on the airfield. The airport posted on X on Tuesday evening, Oct. 25, that flights resumed after debris was cleared from the airfield. No injuries were reported and the city fire department said there was no risk of fire after the collision Tuesday at the airport southeast of downtown.

    People walk in William P. Hobby Airport in Houston. Flights have resumed at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport after two private jets clipped wings when they were moving on the airfield. The airport posted on X on Tuesday evening, Oct. 25, that flights resumed after debris was cleared from the airfield. No injuries were reported and the city fire department said there was no risk of fire after the collision Tuesday at the airport southeast of downtown.

The pilot of a twin-engine Hawker aircraft started rolling on a runway after being told to line up and wait for takeoff when the plane’s wing struck the tail of a twin engine Cessna that had just landed at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.

The Hawker aircraft became airborne before returning to the runway, NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said, but it was not yet clear if the pilot failed to hear the instruction to wait.

“We haven’t verified that, that’s one thing we’re very interested in,” Knudson said.

None of the eight people on board to two airplanes — five on the Cessna and three on the Hawker — were injured, the NTSB said.

The NTSB said in a statement on X that a six-person team of investigators was sent to the airport Wednesday, and a preliminary report on the collision is expected within 30 days.

A probable cause report on the Tuesday afternoon collision will take up to two years to complete, the NTSB said.

There were 54 flights cancelled and 78 diverted from the airport southeast of downtown while operations were suspended for more than three hours, according to ABC-13.

There has been a string of recent close calls at airports around the nation, and the Biden administration said in September it will invest $26 million to address the problem. The money will go toward new safety measures, including automation to alert air traffic controllers about planes that are heading for the wrong runway.

