Shark warnings for ‘Castles’ in Waikiki, ‘Courts’ at Ala Moana Beach

Honolulu officials have issued shark advisories today for a surf spot known as “Castles” in Waikiki and Ala Moana Beach Park surf break at “Courts.”

A city alert issued at about 9:45 a.m., says a 6-foot, non-aggressive shark was observed outside of the reef at Castles. Another alert was issued shortly after noon today that a 10-foot, non-aggressive tiger shark was confirmed swimming through the surf break at Courts.

Warning signs have been posted at both locations.

The alert comes after a 30-year-old man suffered an apparent shark bite to his leg at a surf spot known as Pua‘ena Point in Haleiwa Wednesday afternoon. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital in serious condition.

Shark warning signs were also posted recently at Nanakuli Beach Park after lifeguards there spotted an 8- to 10-foot tiger shark.