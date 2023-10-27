Tiger shark sighting prompts warning signs from Waikiki to Ala Moana

City officials have posted shark warning signs along Oahu’s south shores — from the “Queens” surf break in Waikiki to Ala Moana Beach Park.

The alert was also posted to HNL.Info at about 10:15 a.m. today, warning that a 10- to 12-foot tiger shark has been confirmed to be swimming through these areas.

On Tuesday, signs were posted at the Pua‘ena Point Surf Break at Haleiwa Beach Park after a 30-year-old man was apparently bitten in the leg that afternoon.

Officials advise checking with the lifeguard for the latest ocean conditions.