Woman critically injured after being struck by garbage truck in Nuuanu

A female pedestrian was apparently struck by a garbage truck in Nuuanu this morning and taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman, estimated to be in her 80s, “may have been hit by a vehicle and suffered multiple injuries.” Paramedics treated the woman with “advanced life support” and took her a hospital.

Honolulu police said that at about 5:40 a.m., a garbage truck was backing out of Bachelot Street near North Kuakini Street to drop off a container on the side of the road. After doing so, the truck driver discovered a woman lying on the road in front of his truck. The victim was outside of a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred, police said.

Police said she has yet to be identified.

The truck driver, age 57, remained at the scene.

Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factors in this collision on the part of the driver. It remains unknown whether they were contributing factors on the part of the pedestrian. The investigation is ongoing.