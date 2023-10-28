Rainbow Wahine notch fourth consecutive sweep in win over Bakersfield

Amber Igiede put down a match-high 16 kills and Hawaii notched its fourth consecutive sweep with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 win over Cal State Bakersfield today at The Icardo Center in Bakersfield, Calif.

Kennedi Evans and Riley Wagoner added seven kills and Caylen Alexander chipped in six for Hawaii (17-6, 10-2 Big West) which will return home one game back of league-leading UC Santa Barbara after the Gauchos lost on Friday night.

UCSB will play Hawaii at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center next Saturday.

Hawaii hit over .300 for the fourth consecutive match and ran its consecutive sets won streak to 14.

Wagoner led way defensively with 10 digs and UH finished with five aces and three service errors.

UH’s next game is at home Friday against Cal Poly.