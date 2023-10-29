Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 11-15, 2023

|For The Week Of Sept. 11-15
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-398 Hakina St
|9/13/23
|$800,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1883 Ala Noe Pl
|9/11/23
|$1,402,000
|Ala Moana
|88 Piikoi St #1303
|9/13/23
|$1,050,000
|910 Ahana St #601
|9/15/23
|$360,000
|910 Ahana St #708
|9/13/23
|$305,000
|750 Kaheka St #1503
|9/15/23
|$460,000
|750 Amana St #906
|9/15/23
|$225,000
|750 Amana St #1308
|9/14/23
|$225,000
|629 Keeaumoku St #2803
|9/14/23
|$1,195,000
|1650 Ala Moana Blvd #2401
|9/15/23
|$1,060,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #703
|9/12/23
|$174,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1262
|9/11/23
|$190,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2211
|9/13/23
|$227,500
|410 Atkinson Dr #3230
|9/15/23
|$205,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-533 Manawai St #308
|9/14/23
|$750,000
|91-511 Manawai St #405
|9/15/23
|$728,000
|91-1201 Kamaaha Ave #707
|9/15/23
|$675,000
|91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1415
|9/13/23
|$717,000
|Mamaka At Ho‘opili #107
|9/14/23
|$799,410
|91-1167 Kauiki St
|9/13/23
|$780,000
|92-1001 Aliinui Dr #14D
|9/15/23
|$1,175,000
|92-1037 Koio Dr #M13
|9/12/23
|$1,255,000
|92-1059 Koio Dr #M386
|9/15/23
|$925,000
|91-1036 Palala St
|9/15/23
|$763,875
|91-1062 Mikohu St #4S
|9/12/23
|$515,000
|91-271 Hanapouli Cir #14I
|9/15/23
|$506,500
|91-265 Hanapouli Cir #16G
|9/14/23
|$485,000
|91-1130 Lanakoi St
|9/14/23
|$800,000
|91-1013 Maulihiwa St
|9/14/23
|$880,000
|91-1229 Alanui Mauka St
|9/11/23
|$850,000
|91-1037 Kai Kukuma St
|9/13/23
|$1,175,000
|91-1330 Keoneula Blvd #603
|9/12/23
|$799,000
|91-1001 Keaunui Dr #99
|9/14/23
|$787,000
|91-1124 Kai Oio St
|9/14/23
|$1,435,000
|91-1029 Akai St
|9/15/23
|$1,180,000
|91-1778 Makahehi Lp
|9/11/23
|$1,385,000
|91-1759 Kohanahana Loop
|9/12/23
|$953,460
|91-1766 Kohanahana Loop
|9/12/23
|$954,815
|91-1767 Kohanahana Loop
|9/12/23
|$958,785
|91-1753 Kohanahana Loop
|9/12/23
|$1,046,760
|91-1757 Kohanahana Loop
|9/12/23
|$1,054,420
|91-1782 Kohanahana Loop
|9/12/23
|$1,116,490
|Haleiwa
|66-832 Keakula St
|9/13/23
|$930,000
|Hauula
|54-223 Kamehameha Hwy
|9/13/23
|$995,000
|Hawaii Kai
|7012 Hawaii Kai Dr #505
|9/14/23
|$915,000
|411 Opihikao Pl #251
|9/12/23
|$1,625,000
|525 Pepeekeo St #7 52B
|9/15/23
|$765,000
|7255 Alakoko St
|9/15/23
|$614,500
|531 Hahaione St #2 12D
|9/13/23
|$715,000
|7534 Mokunoio Pl
|9/11/23
|$1,430,000
|Heeia
|46-060 Konane Pl #3615
|9/15/23
|$587,475
|46-318 Haiku Rd #13D
|9/13/23
|$815,000
|46-267 Kahuhipa St #E101
|9/14/23
|$528,888
|Kahaluu
|47-066 Kamehameha Hwy
|9/15/23
|$950,000
|47-600 Maiapilo Way
|9/13/23
|$945,000
|Kahuku
|56-458 Pahelehala Loop
|9/15/23
|$715,000
|Kailua
|322 Aoloa St #1104
|9/12/23
|$580,000
|409 Kailua Rd Rd #7102
|9/12/23
|$1,020,000
|69 Mahealani Pl
|9/11/23
|$2,950,000
|525 Ulumalu St
|9/11/23
|$800,000
|1334 Hepaki Pl
|9/15/23
|$1,750,000
|549 A Keolu Dr
|9/11/23
|$1,389,000
|485 A Kawailoa Rd #485A
|9/11/23
|$1,615,000
|711 Wailepo Pl #302
|9/14/23
|$555,000
|529 Kawainui St
|9/15/23
|$1,505,000
|157 Kuumele Pl
|9/15/23
|$2,200,000
|933 Kaipii St #933
|9/13/23
|$1,830,000
|Kakaako
|801 S King St #1910
|9/12/23
|$490,000
|801 S Kapiolani St #1023
|9/11/23
|$989,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #1806
|9/15/23
|$600,000
|600 Ala Moana Blvd #1005
|9/12/23
|$985,000
|1001 Queen St #1400
|9/11/23
|$1,955,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd #3909
|9/11/23
|$925,000
|1133 Waimanu St #509
|9/11/23
|$660,000
|1108 Auahi St #508
|9/11/23
|$975,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #804
|9/14/23
|$1,293,000
|Kaneohe
|544 Iliaina St
|9/11/23
|$1,449,000
|44-535 Kaneohe Bay Dr #44
|9/12/23
|$2,100,000
|45-995 Wailele Rd #29
|9/11/23
|$960,000
|45-118 Moakaka Pl
|9/14/23
|$1,170,000
|45-154 Kumakua Pl
|9/15/23
|$923,000
|Kapahulu
|3123 George St
|9/15/23
|$1,380,000
|Kapalama
|1555 Pohaku St #B105
|9/15/23
|$355,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #1104
|9/13/23
|$620,000
|2040 Nuuanu Ave #905
|9/12/23
|$389,500
|647 Kunawai Ln #405
|9/15/23
|$410,000
|Lower Kalihi
|2007 Ahuula St
|9/14/23
|$1,110,000
|Lower Manoa
|1621 Dole St #1106
|9/14/23
|$440,000
|1026 Kalo Pl #707
|9/13/23
|$430,000
|Makaha
|84-770 Kili Dr #636
|9/13/23
|$255,000
|84-688 Ala Mahiku St #172B
|9/11/23
|$375,000
|84-755 Lahaina St
|9/15/23
|$455,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-367 Palaulau Pl #51
|9/11/23
|$1,068,230
|92-1128 Panana St #118
|9/13/23
|$440,000
|Makiki
|1040 Kinau St #406
|9/15/23
|$327,500
|904 Lunalilo St #14
|9/12/23
|$271,900
|1155 Hassinger St #303
|9/14/23
|$295,000
|1700 Makiki St #216
|9/13/23
|$250,000
|1687 Pensacola St #706
|9/15/23
|$240,000
|Manoa Valley
|3312 E Manoa Rd
|9/14/23
|$1,605,000
|3252 Woodlawn Dr
|9/13/23
|$2,100,000
|3295 Manoa Rd
|9/15/23
|$1,682,000
|Mccully
|2740 Kuilei St #2106
|9/15/23
|$408,000
|2740 Kuilei St #2302
|9/13/23
|$400,000
|2752 Kaaha St #205
|9/14/23
|$575,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-528 Wikao St #C303
|9/11/23
|$495,000
|95-895 Wikao St #E205
|9/13/23
|$490,000
|95-646 Hamumu St #J104
|9/12/23
|$485,000
|95-745 Lanipaa St
|9/15/23
|$1,200,000
|95-1072 Anuanu St
|9/15/23
|$1,410,000
|Mokuleia
|68-085 Au St #A
|9/15/23
|$988,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-176 Maipalaoa Rd #63
|9/15/23
|$550,000
|87-205 Kahau St
|9/14/23
|$451,000
|87-137 4 Helelua St
|9/13/23
|$300,000
|87-950 Kulauku St
|9/12/23
|$680,000
|Nuuanu
|66 Queen St #1605
|9/15/23
|$940,000
|225 Queen St #10E
|9/13/23
|$450,000
|785 Kinau St #PH4
|9/15/23
|$329,000
|112 S School St #315
|9/15/23
|$285,000
|124 Milo Ln
|9/14/23
|$1,100,000
|2029 Nuuanu Ave #1107
|9/15/23
|$340,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|1439 Center St
|9/14/23
|$1,310,000
|1758 Maoi Pl
|9/11/23
|$1,160,000
|2117 Palolo Ave #F
|9/15/23
|$1,300,000
|Pearl City
|1655 Hoolaulea St
|9/12/23
|$1,200,000
|1472 Kuahaka St
|9/13/23
|$1,090,000
|1690 Hoolehua St
|9/13/23
|$1,050,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-450 Koauka Lp #807
|9/15/23
|$335,000
|98-640 Moanalua Loop #2023
|9/11/23
|$435,000
|98-288 Kaonohi St #4202
|9/12/23
|$175,000
|98-1774 Piki St
|9/14/23
|$1,425,000
|98-851 Leihulu Pl
|9/12/23
|$1,535,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|2942 Pahoehoe Pl
|9/15/23
|$2,375,000
|654 Judd St #658
|9/15/23
|$1,200,000
|Tantalus
|2307 Aina Lani Pl
|9/14/23
|$115,059
|Wahiawa
|1600 Wilikina Dr #A604
|9/15/23
|$365,000
|1600 Wilikina Dr #C601
|9/15/23
|$250,000
|217 S Cane St
|9/14/23
|$720,000
|210 Nichols St
|9/15/23
|$1,350,000
|2069 California Ave #16H
|9/11/23
|$340,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|1500 Kalaniiki St #13
|9/13/23
|$1,100,000
|1466 Laamia St
|9/13/23
|$151,632
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #2006
|9/15/23
|$370,000
|1925 Kalakaua Ave #1603
|9/11/23
|$450,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd #706
|9/13/23
|$89,000
|1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1088
|9/14/23
|$856,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #506
|9/11/23
|$680,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1330
|9/13/23
|$780,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #310
|9/13/23
|$395,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #812
|9/11/23
|$410,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1002
|9/11/23
|$383,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #2612
|9/12/23
|$358,000
|469 Ena Rd #2908
|9/12/23
|$850,000
|1837 Kalakaua Ave #1703
|9/13/23
|$1,000,000
|2029 Ala Wai Blvd #901
|9/15/23
|$602,000
|430 Keoniana St #1112
|9/12/23
|$408,000
|440 Olohana St #2109
|9/13/23
|$410,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #2412
|9/13/23
|$440,000
|410 474 Nahua St #217
|9/14/23
|$71,000
|249 Kapili St #601
|9/11/23
|$280,000
|2410 Cleghorn St #2702
|9/15/23
|$469,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #1117
|9/13/23
|$319,000
|Waipahu
|94-1448 Lanikuhana Ave #399
|9/15/23
|$525,000
|94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #22
|9/12/23
|$974,025
|94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #28
|9/14/23
|$980,845
|94-215 Paioa Pl #H101
|9/11/23
|$620,000
|94-1306 Huakai St
|9/14/23
|$880,000
|94-245 Leowahine St #1029
|9/13/23
|$295,000
|94-1162 Awaiki Pl
|9/14/23
|$900,000
|94-250 Kiaha Loop
|9/11/23
|$107,153
|94-1127 Hina St
|9/15/23
|$950,000
|94-483 Kealakaa St
|9/12/23
|$1,143,000
|94-1359 Kulewa Loop #16B
|9/12/23
|$495,000
|94-1005 Hohola St
|9/12/23
|$775,000
|94-536 Kupuohi St #22 205
|9/12/23
|$392,500
|Whitmore Village
|623 Ihiihi Ave
|9/15/23
|$765,000
|COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Kahaluu
|47-653 Kamehameha Hwy
|9/14/23
|$700,000
|Kaimuki
|1139 9th Ave #C101
|9/15/23
|$300,000
|Lower Kalihi
|529 Mokauea St
|9/12/23
|$2,680,000
|Nuuanu
|1088 Bishop St Ste 603
|9/15/23
|$299,000
|1088 Bishop St #1804
|9/11/23
|$325,000
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 11-15, 2023
