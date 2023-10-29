comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 11-15, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 11-15, 2023

  • Today
For The Week Of Sept. 11-15
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
99-398 Hakina St 9/13/23 $800,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1883 Ala Noe Pl 9/11/23 $1,402,000
Ala Moana    
88 Piikoi St #1303 9/13/23 $1,050,000
910 Ahana St #601 9/15/23 $360,000
910 Ahana St #708 9/13/23 $305,000
750 Kaheka St #1503 9/15/23 $460,000
750 Amana St #906 9/15/23 $225,000
750 Amana St #1308 9/14/23 $225,000
629 Keeaumoku St #2803 9/14/23 $1,195,000
1650 Ala Moana Blvd #2401 9/15/23 $1,060,000
410 Atkinson Dr #703 9/12/23 $174,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1262 9/11/23 $190,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2211 9/13/23 $227,500
410 Atkinson Dr #3230 9/15/23 $205,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-533 Manawai St #308 9/14/23 $750,000
91-511 Manawai St #405 9/15/23 $728,000
91-1201 Kamaaha Ave #707 9/15/23 $675,000
91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1415 9/13/23 $717,000
Mamaka At Ho‘opili #107 9/14/23 $799,410
91-1167 Kauiki St 9/13/23 $780,000
92-1001 Aliinui Dr #14D 9/15/23 $1,175,000
92-1037 Koio Dr #M13 9/12/23 $1,255,000
92-1059 Koio Dr #M386 9/15/23 $925,000
91-1036 Palala St 9/15/23 $763,875
91-1062 Mikohu St #4S 9/12/23 $515,000
91-271 Hanapouli Cir #14I 9/15/23 $506,500
91-265 Hanapouli Cir #16G 9/14/23 $485,000
91-1130 Lanakoi St 9/14/23 $800,000
91-1013 Maulihiwa St 9/14/23 $880,000
91-1229 Alanui Mauka St 9/11/23 $850,000
91-1037 Kai Kukuma St 9/13/23 $1,175,000
91-1330 Keoneula Blvd #603 9/12/23 $799,000
91-1001 Keaunui Dr #99 9/14/23 $787,000
91-1124 Kai Oio St 9/14/23 $1,435,000
91-1029 Akai St 9/15/23 $1,180,000
91-1778 Makahehi Lp 9/11/23 $1,385,000
91-1759 Kohanahana Loop 9/12/23 $953,460
91-1766 Kohanahana Loop 9/12/23 $954,815
91-1767 Kohanahana Loop 9/12/23 $958,785
91-1753 Kohanahana Loop 9/12/23 $1,046,760
91-1757 Kohanahana Loop 9/12/23 $1,054,420
91-1782 Kohanahana Loop 9/12/23 $1,116,490
Haleiwa    
66-832 Keakula St 9/13/23 $930,000
Hauula    
54-223 Kamehameha Hwy 9/13/23 $995,000
Hawaii Kai    
7012 Hawaii Kai Dr #505 9/14/23 $915,000
411 Opihikao Pl #251 9/12/23 $1,625,000
525 Pepeekeo St #7 52B 9/15/23 $765,000
7255 Alakoko St 9/15/23 $614,500
531 Hahaione St #2 12D 9/13/23 $715,000
7534 Mokunoio Pl 9/11/23 $1,430,000
Heeia    
46-060 Konane Pl #3615 9/15/23 $587,475
46-318 Haiku Rd #13D 9/13/23 $815,000
46-267 Kahuhipa St #E101 9/14/23 $528,888
Kahaluu    
47-066 Kamehameha Hwy 9/15/23 $950,000
47-600 Maiapilo Way 9/13/23 $945,000
Kahuku    
56-458 Pahelehala Loop 9/15/23 $715,000
Kailua    
322 Aoloa St #1104 9/12/23 $580,000
409 Kailua Rd Rd #7102 9/12/23 $1,020,000
69 Mahealani Pl 9/11/23 $2,950,000
525 Ulumalu St 9/11/23 $800,000
1334 Hepaki Pl 9/15/23 $1,750,000
549 A Keolu Dr 9/11/23 $1,389,000
485 A Kawailoa Rd #485A 9/11/23 $1,615,000
711 Wailepo Pl #302 9/14/23 $555,000
529 Kawainui St 9/15/23 $1,505,000
157 Kuumele Pl 9/15/23 $2,200,000
933 Kaipii St #933 9/13/23 $1,830,000
Kakaako    
801 S King St #1910 9/12/23 $490,000
801 S Kapiolani St #1023 9/11/23 $989,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd #1806 9/15/23 $600,000
600 Ala Moana Blvd #1005 9/12/23 $985,000
1001 Queen St #1400 9/11/23 $1,955,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd #3909 9/11/23 $925,000
1133 Waimanu St #509 9/11/23 $660,000
1108 Auahi St #508 9/11/23 $975,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #804 9/14/23 $1,293,000
Kaneohe    
544 Iliaina St 9/11/23 $1,449,000
44-535 Kaneohe Bay Dr #44 9/12/23 $2,100,000
45-995 Wailele Rd #29 9/11/23 $960,000
45-118 Moakaka Pl 9/14/23 $1,170,000
45-154 Kumakua Pl 9/15/23 $923,000
Kapahulu    
3123 George St 9/15/23 $1,380,000
Kapalama    
1555 Pohaku St #B105 9/15/23 $355,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #1104 9/13/23 $620,000
2040 Nuuanu Ave #905 9/12/23 $389,500
647 Kunawai Ln #405 9/15/23 $410,000
Lower Kalihi    
2007 Ahuula St 9/14/23 $1,110,000
Lower Manoa    
1621 Dole St #1106 9/14/23 $440,000
1026 Kalo Pl #707 9/13/23 $430,000
Makaha    
84-770 Kili Dr #636 9/13/23 $255,000
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #172B 9/11/23 $375,000
84-755 Lahaina St 9/15/23 $455,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-367 Palaulau Pl #51 9/11/23 $1,068,230
92-1128 Panana St #118 9/13/23 $440,000
Makiki    
1040 Kinau St #406 9/15/23 $327,500
904 Lunalilo St #14 9/12/23 $271,900
1155 Hassinger St #303 9/14/23 $295,000
1700 Makiki St #216 9/13/23 $250,000
1687 Pensacola St #706 9/15/23 $240,000
Manoa Valley    
3312 E Manoa Rd 9/14/23 $1,605,000
3252 Woodlawn Dr 9/13/23 $2,100,000
3295 Manoa Rd 9/15/23 $1,682,000
Mccully    
2740 Kuilei St #2106 9/15/23 $408,000
2740 Kuilei St #2302 9/13/23 $400,000
2752 Kaaha St #205 9/14/23 $575,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-528 Wikao St #C303 9/11/23 $495,000
95-895 Wikao St #E205 9/13/23 $490,000
95-646 Hamumu St #J104 9/12/23 $485,000
95-745 Lanipaa St 9/15/23 $1,200,000
95-1072 Anuanu St 9/15/23 $1,410,000
Mokuleia    
68-085 Au St #A 9/15/23 $988,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-176 Maipalaoa Rd #63 9/15/23 $550,000
87-205 Kahau St 9/14/23 $451,000
87-137 4 Helelua St 9/13/23 $300,000
87-950 Kulauku St 9/12/23 $680,000
Nuuanu    
66 Queen St #1605 9/15/23 $940,000
225 Queen St #10E 9/13/23 $450,000
785 Kinau St #PH4 9/15/23 $329,000
112 S School St #315 9/15/23 $285,000
124 Milo Ln 9/14/23 $1,100,000
2029 Nuuanu Ave #1107 9/15/23 $340,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
1439 Center St 9/14/23 $1,310,000
1758 Maoi Pl 9/11/23 $1,160,000
2117 Palolo Ave #F 9/15/23 $1,300,000
Pearl City    
1655 Hoolaulea St 9/12/23 $1,200,000
1472 Kuahaka St 9/13/23 $1,090,000
1690 Hoolehua St 9/13/23 $1,050,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-450 Koauka Lp #807 9/15/23 $335,000
98-640 Moanalua Loop #2023 9/11/23 $435,000
98-288 Kaonohi St #4202 9/12/23 $175,000
98-1774 Piki St 9/14/23 $1,425,000
98-851 Leihulu Pl 9/12/23 $1,535,000
Puunui Alewa Heights    
2942 Pahoehoe Pl 9/15/23 $2,375,000
654 Judd St #658 9/15/23 $1,200,000
Tantalus    
2307 Aina Lani Pl 9/14/23 $115,059
Wahiawa    
1600 Wilikina Dr #A604 9/15/23 $365,000
1600 Wilikina Dr #C601 9/15/23 $250,000
217 S Cane St 9/14/23 $720,000
210 Nichols St 9/15/23 $1,350,000
2069 California Ave #16H 9/11/23 $340,000
Waialae, Kahala    
1500 Kalaniiki St #13 9/13/23 $1,100,000
1466 Laamia St 9/13/23 $151,632
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #2006 9/15/23 $370,000
1925 Kalakaua Ave #1603 9/11/23 $450,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd #706 9/13/23 $89,000
1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1088 9/14/23 $856,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #506 9/11/23 $680,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1330 9/13/23 $780,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #310 9/13/23 $395,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #812 9/11/23 $410,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1002 9/11/23 $383,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #2612 9/12/23 $358,000
469 Ena Rd #2908 9/12/23 $850,000
1837 Kalakaua Ave #1703 9/13/23 $1,000,000
2029 Ala Wai Blvd #901 9/15/23 $602,000
430 Keoniana St #1112 9/12/23 $408,000
440 Olohana St #2109 9/13/23 $410,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #2412 9/13/23 $440,000
410 474 Nahua St #217 9/14/23 $71,000
249 Kapili St #601 9/11/23 $280,000
2410 Cleghorn St #2702 9/15/23 $469,000
300 Wai Nani Way #1117 9/13/23 $319,000
Waipahu    
94-1448 Lanikuhana Ave #399 9/15/23 $525,000
94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #22 9/12/23 $974,025
94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #28 9/14/23 $980,845
94-215 Paioa Pl #H101 9/11/23 $620,000
94-1306 Huakai St 9/14/23 $880,000
94-245 Leowahine St #1029 9/13/23 $295,000
94-1162 Awaiki Pl 9/14/23 $900,000
94-250 Kiaha Loop 9/11/23 $107,153
94-1127 Hina St 9/15/23 $950,000
94-483 Kealakaa St 9/12/23 $1,143,000
94-1359 Kulewa Loop #16B 9/12/23 $495,000
94-1005 Hohola St 9/12/23 $775,000
94-536 Kupuohi St #22 205 9/12/23 $392,500
Whitmore Village    
623 Ihiihi Ave 9/15/23 $765,000
 
COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Kahaluu    
47-653 Kamehameha Hwy 9/14/23 $700,000
Kaimuki    
1139 9th Ave #C101 9/15/23 $300,000
Lower Kalihi    
529 Mokauea St 9/12/23 $2,680,000
Nuuanu    
1088 Bishop St Ste 603 9/15/23 $299,000
1088 Bishop St #1804 9/11/23 $325,000
Looking Back

