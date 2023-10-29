HPD arrests 2 in fatal Kakaako shooting

Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with Friday night’s fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man in Kakaako.

On Saturday, police arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder and firearms offenses, and a 19-year-old man on suspicion of second- degree attempted murder and firearm offenses.

According to an HPD report, an argument between the suspects and the victim escalated into a fight, then the 26-year-old suspect allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

When the victim’s friend tried to intervene, the older suspect pointed the firearm at the friend, pulled the trigger but the gun did not discharge, police said. The younger suspect then grabbed the gun, fired at the friend but it again did not fire, police said. The suspects then fled in a black truck.

Police said the suspects were positively identified and arrested Saturday. HPD will forward the case to the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for charges.

Police said that at about 11:13 p.m. Friday, officers and Honolulu Emergency Services personnel responded to a report of a gunshot victim. EMS said paramedics responded to 100-199 Ohe St., which is near Kakaako Waterfront Park, and treated the victim with advanced life support.

The victim was taken in critical condition to a trauma hospital where police said he was pronounced dead at 11:41 p.m.

HPD homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the preliminary investigation found that it appears the suspect and victim knew each other.