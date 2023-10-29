comscore Coach hurt as Lyon soccer team bus attacked before game in France | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Coach hurt as Lyon soccer team bus attacked before game in France

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS The bus of the Lyon soccer team is seen stoned before arriving at the Velodrome Stadium prior to the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Lyon in Marseille, France.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

MARSEILLE, France >> Lyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered a head injury as the team bus came under attack from fans throwing projectiles before Sunday’s French league soccer game against Marseille.

The Lyon bus was hit on the way to Stade Velodrome, shattering some windows. Grosso was injured by falling shards of glass and needed medical treatment with his face heavily bleeding.

It wasn’t clear less than an hour before kickoff whether French league officials would let the game be played in such circumstances.

Grosso scored the winning penalty kick for Italy in the shootout victory over France in the 2006 World Cup final.

Both clubs have been under pressure lately.

Despite replacing Marcelino with Gennaro Gattuso as coach in September, Marseille is still showing poor form with one win and three losses in its last four league games.

Lyon is the only team still winless in the league. Replacing Laurent Blanc with Grosso as coach in September hasn’t paid off for Lyon, which sits in last place.

