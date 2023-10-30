Registration now open for 40th Great Aloha Run

Registration is now open for the 40th annual Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 19.

The annual 8.15-mile race, which starts at Aloha Tower and ends at Aloha Stadium, is open to walkers, joggers and runners to once again raise money for charities.

Those who sign up by Tuesday get an early- registration discount and free “In Training” T-shirt.

“The past 40 years of raising funds for our local charities has been an incredible journey filled with hope, compassion, and unwavering support from our community,” said founder Carole Kai Onouye of Carole Kai Charities Inc. “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary — also known as the Ruby Anniversary — I’m absolutely thrilled to see how far we’ve come and even more excited about the positive impact we’ll continue to make in the next 40 years!”

2022’s Great Aloha Run brought in $85,000 in donations for local communities, according to organizers, which benefited more than 30 charitable organizations. Over its 39-year history, the event has raised more than $17 million for more than 150 local nonprofits and community groups.

Participants may also participate virtually this year and complete the run for a custom Great Aloha Run T-shirt and medal. To register, visit greataloharun.com.