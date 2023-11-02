comscore Firefighting resumes as Mililani Mauka fire grows to 1,100 acres | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighting resumes as Mililani Mauka fire grows to 1,100 acres

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 am
  • COURTESY HONOLULU FIRE DEPARTMENT / NOV. 1 A drone captures an aerial view of the Mililani Mauka wildfire.

The wildland fire in remote mountains above Mililani Mauka continues for a fourth day, and has now burned about 1,100 acres, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD resumed firefighting operations at 7:05 a.m. today after an overnight suspension, and said the main portion of the active fire continues moving east, approximately four miles from the Mililani Mauka community. HFD said the fire is about 30% contained.

Five aircraft have been deployed to help conduct water drops — two HFD helicopters, one U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, one U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft and one United States Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) contracted helicopter.

HFD investigators are continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire, which was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday via a 911 call.

No injuries have been reported. No structures or homes have been threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered at this time.

HFD recommends anyone who may be affected by the smoke shelter in place or a place with air conditioning. Anyone experiencing difficulty breathing should call 911 immediately.

The state Health Department’s Clean Air Branch began air quality monitoring in the area and can be reached at 808-586-4200.

