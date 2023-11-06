Police seek burglary suspect with UH championship rings

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for a first-degree burglary case in Nuuanu.

Police said at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 28, a victim reported her residence at Laimi Road in Nuuanu had been broken into and numerous items stolen. The stolen items include two University of Hawaii Women’s Basketball Big West Championship rings.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips App.