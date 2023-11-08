Upcountry Maui residents must conserve water due to shortage

Maui County is requiring Upcountry water consumers to observe a “stage 2” water shortage, starting today, due to low surface water flow and drought conditions.

Upcountry Maui residents should stop using water for irrigation, watering lawns, washing vehicles or other nonessential activities.

Also, the use of temporary construction meters is prohibited.

Areas covered by the declaration include Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haiku, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, Ulupalakua and Kanaio.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply says the “stage 2” water shortage declaration takes effect when anticipated water demand in an area is projected to exceed available water supply by 16% to 30%.

DWS said in an earlier news release that daily water demand is exceeding supply by 20% while below-average rainfall is forecast to continue into next year in the midst of extreme drought conditions on the island.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor noted worsening conditions for the island of Maui, which ranges from severe to extreme drought.

Water Supply Director John Stufflebean said in a statement that action is needed to reduce demand by 20% due to storage reservoir levels.

Maui County said there is no change to water rates at this time. The declaration remains in place until further notice.