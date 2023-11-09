Brothers plead not guilty in fatal shooting in Kakaako

Two brothers indicted on murder and attempted murder charges in a fatal Oct. 27 Kakaako shooting were arraigned in Circuit Court today.

Fanaika Mateaki, 26 pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Ikaika Stone, one count of second-degree attempted murder, and firearms offenses.

His brother, Paea Mateaki, 19, pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and firearms offenses.

Judge Ronald Johnson confirmed bail for both men at $1 million.

A single jury trial for the pair is set for Jan. 8 before Judge Paul Wong.

Police allege that an argument between the Mateakis and Stone escalated into a fight, and Fanaika Mateaki shot Stone multiple times.

When Harvey Kalahiki, Stone’s friend, tried to intervene, the older brother pointed the gun at him, but the gun failed to discharge, police said.

Paea Mateaki allegedly grabbed the gun, tried to shoot Kalahiki but the gun again did not fire, police said.