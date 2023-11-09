Mililani Mauka fire remains 90% contained

The wildfire above Mililani Mauka remains about 1,625 acres and 90% contained today, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The fire footprint did not grow on Wednesday, according to USFWS.

It continues to burn in a remote, mountainous area four miles east of Mililani Mauka on a combination of Kamehameha Schools’ and other private lands and the Oahu Forest National Wildlife Refuge.

There are 63 personnel assigned to the fire, with resources including an interagency hotshot crew, 10 smokejumpers (specially trained wildland firefighters), three helicopters.

FWS officials said crews on Wednesday hiked into the accessible portions of the fire edge to ensure all residual heat is identified and extinguished.

“Significant progress continues on the west and southwest portions of the fire edge closest to Mililani Mauka and the southeast fire edge on Kamehameha Schools lands,” USFWS said. “Crews will continue to identify and extinguish hot spots and improve the fire perimeter as they traverse accessible portions further around the fire perimeter in this steep and rugged terrain.”

The Oahu Forest National Wildlife Refuge is home to some of the last remaining intact native forest on the island, supporting at least 22 federally listed species, including native plants.